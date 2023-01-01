Betsey Nash

Betsey moved from Burbank to the central coast to attend Poly in January of '69, only to be greeted by a horse tied to a tree in front of the English building. "Oh no, what have I done!": Her culture shock didn't end there: there were vacant lots between the houses! People drove on the beach! And, oh look at those gorgeous green hills! A tradition that she and her roommates embraced was started when their Morro Bay neighbors brought a couple dozen chocolate chip cookies and a jug of Pesenti Pink Zinfandel over to help them get through mid-terms and finals weeks. The place became home.

Fast forward through 50 + years of community involvement, including as host of a popular talk show on KCBX and KVEC, penning weekly columns in The Trib and SLO City News, announcing parades and moderating debates, and MC'ing dozens of non-profit events, always enjoying the wine along the way. It has been said that "Betsey never met a microphone she didn't like."

Retired after a long career in HR, the siren call of the mic might not have been enough had former radio colleague, now producer of KCBX's Issues and Ideas program, Carol Tangemen, not finally have told her the topic would be central coast wines. Betsey's friends call her "The Grape Nut" 'cuz she's crazy about wines, especially learning about our local treasure trove, their history, and the variety of people who make them.

Grab a glass and join Betsey, The Grape Nut, a part of Issues and Ideas, Mondays, on KCBX.