Gianna Patchen Host of "People and the Planet" on Issues & Ideas

Gianna Patchen hosts People and the Planet, a monthly environmental segment on the KCBX program Issues and Ideas, where she interviews environmental leaders and explores the intrinsic interconnection between our communities and our environment.

Gianna is the coordinator for the Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club, representing over 4,000 Sierra Club members and supporters in San Luis Obispo County. She works alongside volunteer leaders to manage the Santa Lucia Chapter and collaborates with a network of Central Coast environmental advocates to protect people and the planet.

She is the co-author of the monthly column “Down to Earth” in SLO New Times, discussing Central Coast environmental issues. She also contributes to the Santa Lucia Chapter’s newsletter “the Santa Lucian.”

Her past experience includes working on the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary campaign, doing restoration horticulture for Oceano Dunes, leading various environmental outreach and K-12 education programs, and she studied biology and environmental studies at Cal Poly SLO.

People and the Planet’s guests do not represent the Sierra Club. They represent themselves and their own organizations and affiliations.

If you’re interested in being a guest or have any questions you can reach Gianna at Sierraclub8@gmail.com.