Jim Conroy hosts the weekly music show, Celtic Crossroads every Saturday on KCBX from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

He's an Irish-American born and raised in the Los Angeles area who moved to the Central Coast in 1989. His Irish roots have been traced to the small village of Camross in County Laois, Ireland in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

Jim is a singer, songwriter, musician, author, actor and occasional poet. He served a brief stint as a DJ on KFAT in Gilroy in 1976, so you could say he is an experienced DJ, but that would be a stretch.

What you can say is Jim has a deep love for Celtic music and has spent time in pub sessions both in Ireland and on the Central Coast.

You can contact Jim at jconroy@kcbx.org.