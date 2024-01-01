Celtic Crossroads is a weekly, one-hour program encompassing music from Ireland, Scotland and Wales — along with all the various places you can find Celtic roots music, including France, Spain, Portugal, Canada, the US and beyond. You’ll hear jigs, reels, ballads, airs and more — played by well-known acts like the Chieftains and the Battlefield Band, along with new artists — and performers you may not know yet but are sure to become favorites. Jim Conroy hosts the show every Saturday from 5:00-6:00 p.m.