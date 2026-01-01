Julie Lynem hosts “RaiseUp Radio,” a monthly segment on Issues & Ideas that is dedicated to helping families navigate the often-thorny issues that arise when raising children on the Central Coast.

Julie is an assistant professor of journalism at Cal Poly, has worked as a journalist for more than 20 years, covering a variety of beats at news outlets in the Midwest and California, including stints as a reporter and columnist at the San Francisco Chronicle, a reporter and editor at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo, and a brief turn as guest commentary writer for Cal Matters.

Beyond her work in academics and journalism, Julie is passionate about connecting with the local community, especially underrepresented youth. Julie currently serves on the board of R.A.C.E. Matters SLO, overseeing parent and youth programming that helps families of color navigate living on the Central Coast through educational, cultural and artistic events. She previously served as the nonprofit’s first board president and was a member of the founding Steering Committee. Julie is also a youth leader at Unitarian Universalists SLO, and a community ambassador for Festival Mozaic.

Julie lives in Arroyo Grande and has two children, a Portuguese Water Dog named Kona, and three desert tortoises.

You can reach Julie at jlynem@calpoly.edu.