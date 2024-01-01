Liz Beatty, associate producer for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is an award-winning Canadian-based feature writer, broadcaster and podcaster. She produces and hosts the award-winning Canadian Geographic Travel documentary podcast Here & There with Liz Beatty. Her work has won top honors multiple times for feature-writing, broadcasting and podcasting from both North American Travel Journalists Association and the Society of American Travel Writers. All her shows are produced by her production company, Black Cabin Studio.