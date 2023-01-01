Robin Coleman is the host of the monthly “Peace, Love & Pets” segment on Issues & Ideas. She interviews members of the community who are working to protect animal welfare.

Robin has been at Woods Humane Society for the last 9 years where she is currently the Community Engagement Manager. Robin often refers to Woods as her “Happy Place.” Robin stumbled into Woods “just looking” shortly after moving to the Central Coast in 2013 where she fell madly, deeply and truly in love with a handsome young mastiff mix named Dexter.

The love and connection she felt for Dexter grew to change her life and her career. After a decade in property management Robin decided she wanted to be a part of the lifesaving work Woods Humane Society does, and she feels incredibly lucky to be a part of something so special. She shares, “These once homeless pets find their forever homes and these people find the unconditional love and companionship they were longing for and I love being a small part of that journey, I truly believe your next best friend is waiting for you at the shelter”. Robin recently became certified in Reiki and is looking to further her training to specialize in Reiki for animals.

Robin also serves as a SLO Chamber Ambassador representing the Chamber at networking events, community events, ribbon cutting ceremonies and supporting local businesses.

When not working, Robin enjoys living in Morro Bay, spending as much time with her doggie in the sunshine watching the waves, and eating, drinking and listening to music.

“I am super excited to join KCBX on the monthly Peace Love & Pets program and wish all things much Peace & Love

