Ryan Orr is the host of Jukebox Revival, an Americana music show every Tuesday night on KCBX from 6:30-8:00. Ryan has a rich and varied music background. He's currently the entertainment director at SLO Brew Rock, where he books all of the bands and performers, and coordinates events. He worked for many years at an artist management company, where he worked with many high-profile performers, such as the Dave Matthews Band. Ryan has DJ'd many weddings and other events, so he feels quite comfortable in front of a microphone and audio console. His favorite band is Phish.