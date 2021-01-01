Tuesdays, 6:30-8:00 p.m.

The days of walking in to your favorite diner or cocktail lounge and plugging quarters in the jukebox to put together the perfect set of music for the occasion are fading fast. What fun it was to mix and match a country hit of the day with an oldie from Chuck Berry and a classic from Patsy Cline.

Yes, friends and neighbors, it's time for a Jukebox Revival. Maybe we can't convince our favorite establishments to take up valuable real estate with a 300-pound machine that only plays 100 songs when the Internet offers an unlimited stream, but we can revive the magic once a week.

Monica Fiscalini hosts "Jukebox Revival" from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday nights. Tune in to hear country, Americana and plenty of surprises. One dime at a time!

Missed the program? You can hear the last show from our On Demand Player.