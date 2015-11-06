Dogs previously under quarantine back up for adoption in Santa Maria

Pets at Santa Maria's Animal Center can once again be adopted, after a ringworm outbreak put the facility under quarantine last month.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services says the affected dogs are now isolated and those not affected were treated and are ready for adoption.

The shut down has created an overcrowding problem, however.

Outreach Coordinator Stacy Silva said Friday that county facilities in Goleta and Lompoc are helping by taking in dogs from the Santa Maria facility.

Adoption fees for all dogs that have come through the Santa Maria Center—regardless of current shelter—have dropped from $110 to just $35, including a microchip.

Where you can adopt: