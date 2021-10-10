-
Pet parents often feel conflicted when it's time to make a decision about ending their pet's life. Dorothea Deley hopes her book "How to Say Goodbye to…
After several years of planning and overcoming financial hurdles, construction is set to start this month on San Luis Obispo County’s new regional, public…
Since the start of the pandemic, a Central Coast nonprofit animal services organization is seeing a huge increase in demand for its services. With more…
Animal shelters across the state are seeing a reduction in the number of dogs and cats in their kennels. Eric Anderson, the manager of San Luis Obispo…
A group of prisoners at the California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo County are working to train former shelter dogs so that the animals can one…
Pets at Santa Maria's Animal Center can once again be adopted, after a ringworm outbreak put the facility under quarantine last month. Santa Barbara…
UPDATE: October 22, 2015 at 10:25 a.m.Ringworm is showing up with greater frequency in the Santa Barbara County pet population, according to local…
A campaign targeted at dog owners kicked off Monday in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties. The goal is to encourage people to pick up…
A virus that is deadly for dogs is becoming a growing problem in the Santa Maria area this October.Stacy Silva with Santa Barbara County Animal Services…
Santa Barbara County's Animal Services is rewriting its ordinance on dogs and owners rights and responsibilities.The Public Health Department has already…