© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Barbara Airport invites therapy dogs inside to help ease stress of holiday travel

KCBX | By Beth Thornton
Published November 27, 2023 at 9:14 AM PST
This therapy dog named Rogue will visit the Santa Barbara Airport during busy holiday travel to help put passengers at ease.
Therapy Dogs of SB
This therapy dog named Rogue will visit the Santa Barbara Airport during busy holiday travel to help put passengers at ease.

This year, on certain days, the Santa Barbara Airport will have therapy dogs on the premises to help holiday travelers feel less anxious. The dogs are from the non-profit organization Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara.

"The human-animal bond is scientifically proven to help reduce blood pressure, reduce anxiety, lower stress levels – it has amazing health benefits and most importantly in this scenario, immediate benefits," Jody Williams said.

Williams is the development coordinator for Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara. She said when people pet or hug the animals, they can’t help but relax and smile.

She said the dogs are highly trained to remain calm even in a crowded airport.

"All of our dogs are very friendly and can be trusted with any sort of interaction with the public," Williams said.

Airport marketing supervisor Angi Daus said lots of people are traveling this year. She said they expect more than 2,000 travelers a day during the holiday season, which is a few hundred more than usual each day.

"One of the things that we know is that it’s stressful and that a lot of people only travel during the holidays," she said. 

Daus said days and times will vary, but starting this week, therapy dogs and their volunteer owners will begin to visit the terminal.

"On our busier days, there’s going to be teams of between three and six volunteers with their therapy dogs stationed as you walk into the main entrance, possibly in the baggage claim, and then upstairs post-security checkpoint," she said.

You can recognize the friendly canines by their purple bandanas.
Tags
Central Coast News dog therapydogsSanta Barbara Airport
Beth Thornton
Beth Thornton is a freelance reporter for KCBX, and a contributor to Issues & Ideas. She was a 2021 Data Fellow with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, and has contributed to KQED's statewide radio show The California Report.
See stories by Beth Thornton
Related Content
  • January 9 storm in San Luis Obispo.
    Health, Science and Technology
    How to cope with winter blues in San Luis Obispo, the “happiest city in America"
    Amanda Wernik
    What happens when it gets dark earlier in the “happiest city in America”? With the end of daylight savings, many in San Luis Obispo may start to feel the winter blues.
  • KCBX Stories
    Greater access to mental health care
    Kris Kington-Barker
    Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests Melanie Barket, Crisis Hotline Manager with Transitions Mental Health Association (TMHA), and Becky Gray, Executive Director with Must! Charities. They will discuss their collaborative work to expand mental health care on the Central Coast.You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.Broadcast date: 7/14/22Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.
Load More