A Conversation With The Reluctant Therapist And Guest Dave Congalton
When it comes time to review our lives, let us hope that we've been fortunate enough to experience the joy of many different paths and adventures - and be thankful that we've had the resilience and fortitude to withstand the inevitable pain, loss and tragedies that accompany a life lived fully. Listen to A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, and radio host, Dave Congalton about his many different lives - author, screenwriter, animal advocate, educator, comic, friend, husband and ever-changing man. Celebrating the highs, lows and miracles of longevity.