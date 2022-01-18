© 2022 KCBX
A Conversation With The Reluctant Therapist And Guest Dave Congalton

Published January 18, 2022 at 7:13 PM PST

When it comes time to review our lives, let us hope that we've been fortunate enough to experience the joy of many different paths and adventures - and be thankful that we've had the resilience and fortitude to withstand the inevitable pain, loss and tragedies that accompany a life lived fully. Listen to A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, and radio host, Dave Congalton about his many different lives - author, screenwriter, animal advocate, educator, comic, friend, husband and ever-changing man. Celebrating the highs, lows and miracles of longevity.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
