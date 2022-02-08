© 2022 KCBX
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Igniting your love story, reviving your social life and remembering the art of the embrace

Published February 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM PST

Another Valentine's Day approaches and we are again, cautiously venturing back out into the world to gather, celebrate and renew connections that have been sidelined, redefined and often lost, during this pandemic that's kept us at more than arm's length. Will we ever hug freely again? Hear a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett about igniting your love story, reviving your social life and remembering the art of the embrace.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
