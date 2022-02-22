Let the Plays Begin!

It's been almost two years of life without opportunities to see Live theater - which has been devastating for both patrons and performers. What have we missed - socially, emotionally and as a community - and how will we find our way back to the stage? Hear a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and George Walker, beloved actor, educator and graduate of PCPA - the Pacific Conservatory Theater about his life, roles, passions and the Hurdy gurdy that he built and plays in the current run of Shakespeare's As You Like It.