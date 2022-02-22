© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reluctant-Therapist.jpg
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Let the Plays Begin!

Published February 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM PST

It's been almost two years of life without opportunities to see Live theater - which has been devastating for both patrons and performers. What have we missed - socially, emotionally and as a community - and how will we find our way back to the stage? Hear a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and George Walker, beloved actor, educator and graduate of PCPA - the Pacific Conservatory Theater about his life, roles, passions and the Hurdy gurdy that he built and plays in the current run of Shakespeare's As You Like It.

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Stay Connected
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett