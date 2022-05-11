© 2022 KCBX
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

The Transformative and Inevitable Power of Grief

Published May 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM PDT

Loss is inherent in life - how we process, grieve and grow through loss determines the quality of our future. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and certified grief counselor Claire Aargaard, author of - When a Child Dies, A hopeful healing guide for surviving the loss of a Child - about her journey through devastating grief, and into a different life.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
