Finding Strength in our Struggles
Our lives should not be defined by our struggles, but enhanced and strengthened by the resilience and grace we develop in living through and learning during challenging times. Tune in Tuesday at 2 p for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and director, choreographer, performing artist, Michael Jenkinson about navigating very separate public and personal lives - hiding secrets - and finding a way home to yourself.