© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reluctant-Therapist.jpg
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Finding Strength in our Struggles

Published June 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM PDT

Finding Strength in our Struggles

Our lives should not be defined by our struggles, but enhanced and strengthened by the resilience and grace we develop in living through and learning during challenging times. Tune in Tuesday at 2 p for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and director, choreographer, performing artist, Michael Jenkinson about navigating very separate public and personal lives - hiding secrets - and finding a way home to yourself.

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Stay Connected