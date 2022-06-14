© 2022 KCBX
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

A Conversation With Dr. Mary Pipher

Published June 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM PDT

Dr. Mary Pipher is a clinical psychologist, author and activist. She has devoted her life to caring for her family, her community, and the environment - while writing nine books grounded in her straightforward and honest approach to life. Best known for her first best-selling book, Reviving Ophelia, which addressed the crisis facing adolescent girls, Dr. Pipher has been impactful in many areas of mental health. Tune in for this part one or two conversations with Dr. Pipher from her home in Lincoln, Nebraska. A "best of" interview from 2016 - updated for today,

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
