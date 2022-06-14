A Conversation With Dr. Mary Pipher

Dr. Mary Pipher is a clinical psychologist, author and activist. She has devoted her life to caring for her family, her community, and the environment - while writing nine books grounded in her straightforward and honest approach to life. Best known for her first best-selling book, Reviving Ophelia, which addressed the crisis facing adolescent girls, Dr. Pipher has been impactful in many areas of mental health. Tune in for this part one or two conversations with Dr. Pipher from her home in Lincoln, Nebraska. A "best of" interview from 2016 - updated for today,