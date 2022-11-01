© 2022 KCBX
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Befriending Food

Published November 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM PDT

Eating disorders come in many shapes and sizes - only 6% of those diagnosed are considered to be "underweight." This second most deadly mental health condition can lead to depression, anxiety, despair and suicide. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a conversation with certified eating disorder dietician, Marlena Tanner, founder of the Yellow House Project - an eating disorder recovery community - about the complexities of our relationship with food and our bodies in a society that only values thin. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.

Air Date 11-01-02

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
