Befriending Food

Eating disorders come in many shapes and sizes - only 6% of those diagnosed are considered to be "underweight." This second most deadly mental health condition can lead to depression, anxiety, despair and suicide. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a conversation with certified eating disorder dietician, Marlena Tanner, founder of the Yellow House Project - an eating disorder recovery community - about the complexities of our relationship with food and our bodies in a society that only values thin. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.

Air Date 11-01-02