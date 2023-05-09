What Makes someone an Adult? (Mental Health Awareness Month)
What are the markers of adulthood? Without a clear path, framework or set of expectations, many people get stuck in eternal adolescence. What was once considered an attribute - don't get old and never grow up, - is now linked to depression, despair, loneliness, anxiety and failed relationships. Tune in at 2 for a conversation about changing the narrative about aging and creating a life of meaning and purpose. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.