A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

What Makes someone an Adult? (Mental Health Awareness Month)

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published May 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM PDT

What are the markers of adulthood? Without a clear path, framework or set of expectations, many people get stuck in eternal adolescence. What was once considered an attribute - don't get old and never grow up, - is now linked to depression, despair, loneliness, anxiety and failed relationships. Tune in at 2 for a conversation about changing the narrative about aging and creating a life of meaning and purpose. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
