A conversation with environmental and worker's rights attorney Roger Sullivan

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published June 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM PDT

A conversation with environmental and worker's rights attorney Roger Sullivan who is representing 16 youth plaintiffs in a potentially planet-saving trial  - Held V Montana  - accusing the state of violating their constitutional rights to a clean and healthy environment. This case, along with a federal lawsuit - Juliana V Gov.  - are considered the most significant and important lawsuits in the history of the planet. And -  these trials that may determine the legal fate of our environment are happening right now.

Air Date 6-13-23

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
