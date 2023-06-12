A conversation with environmental and worker's rights attorney Roger Sullivan who is representing 16 youth plaintiffs in a potentially planet-saving trial - Held V Montana - accusing the state of violating their constitutional rights to a clean and healthy environment. This case, along with a federal lawsuit - Juliana V Gov. - are considered the most significant and important lawsuits in the history of the planet. And - these trials that may determine the legal fate of our environment are happening right now.

Air Date 6-13-23