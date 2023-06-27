© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Ethics in Technology - the impacts of the expanding virtual world on our Collective Mental Health & Well-being

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published June 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM PDT

Artificial Intelligence is here to stay with little oversight or understanding of how this explosive growth will impact individuals, communities and the world. Tune in for a conversation with Dr. Deb Donig, professor, author and host of the podcast, Technically Human - exploring the intersection of human rights and technology. What role will ethics play in guiding the future of our dependence on technology, our collective mental health and creating a positive online experience.

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Stay Connected
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett