Ethics in Technology - the impacts of the expanding virtual world on our Collective Mental Health & Well-being
Artificial Intelligence is here to stay with little oversight or understanding of how this explosive growth will impact individuals, communities and the world. Tune in for a conversation with Dr. Deb Donig, professor, author and host of the podcast, Technically Human - exploring the intersection of human rights and technology. What role will ethics play in guiding the future of our dependence on technology, our collective mental health and creating a positive online experience.