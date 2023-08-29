Dr. Deborah Korn, pioneer and expert in EMDR

A conversation with Dr. Deborah Korn, psychologist, author, educator and an internationally known pioneer and expert in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) Therapy. EMDR is one of the most clinically proven effective interventions available in treating most mental health concerns including anxiety, depression, PTSD and most trauma based issues. Read her excellent book; Every Memory Deserves Respect; EMDR, the Proven Trauma Therapy with the Power to Heal