A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Dr. Deborah Korn, pioneer and expert in EMDR

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published August 29, 2023 at 12:45 PM PDT

A conversation with Dr. Deborah Korn, psychologist, author, educator and an internationally known pioneer and expert in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) Therapy. EMDR is one of the most clinically proven effective interventions available in treating most mental health concerns including anxiety, depression, PTSD and most trauma based issues. Read her excellent book; Every Memory Deserves Respect; EMDR, the Proven Trauma Therapy with the Power to Heal

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
