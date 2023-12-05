© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Secure Intimate Relationships

Published December 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM PST

Couples therapy can enhance communication, improve intimacy, build stronger unions and even save relationships - but couples therapy can also be the last step before the end of a partnership. Getting help is important - getting the right kind of help is key to well-being. Tune in for a conversation with LMFT Ashley Taggert about working with couples and the success of programs like Emotionally Focused Therapy and the Gottman Method.

Airdate 12-5-23

