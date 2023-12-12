Young People Need More than Therapy for Mental Wellness

With so much focus on what is wrong with our kids these days - we are overlooking the programs that already exist and help young people to grow, experience joy and thrive! Tune in for a conversation with Camp Natoma Executive Director Emily Zbin and Winemaker Michelle Thacher about investing in opportunities that are proven to improve the lives of young children, adolescents and young adults.

Join us with your calls live Tuesday 12/12 from 2-3pm at 805-781-3875

Air Date 12/12/23