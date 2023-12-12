© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Young People Need More than Therapy for Mental Wellness

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published December 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM PST

With so much focus on what is wrong with our kids these days - we are overlooking the programs that already exist and help young people to grow, experience joy and thrive! Tune in for a conversation with Camp Natoma Executive Director Emily Zbin and Winemaker Michelle Thacher about investing in opportunities that are proven to improve the lives of young children, adolescents and young adults.

Join us with your calls live Tuesday 12/12 from 2-3pm at 805-781-3875

Air Date 12/12/23

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
