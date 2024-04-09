© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Central Coast Student Coalition

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published April 9, 2024 at 11:21 AM PDT

Tune in for a conversation with Leila Zavala and Ara Castello - founding members of the Nipomo Oak Alliance and active organizers of the newly formed Central Coast Student Coalition, with the mission of providing a political home for students and young people on the Central Coast to consolidate power and effect change. A discussion about the role of the next generation in securing a future for themselves and 7 generations out.

Live Tuesday 4-9-24 with your calls at 805-781-3875

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
