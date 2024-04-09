Tune in for a conversation with Leila Zavala and Ara Castello - founding members of the Nipomo Oak Alliance and active organizers of the newly formed Central Coast Student Coalition, with the mission of providing a political home for students and young people on the Central Coast to consolidate power and effect change. A discussion about the role of the next generation in securing a future for themselves and 7 generations out.

Live Tuesday 4-9-24 with your calls at 805-781-3875

