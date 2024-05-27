Childbirth in the US

The US ranked 54th in infant and maternal mortality out of 227 measured countries and territories at a predicted rate of 5.12 deaths per 1,000 births. How did one of the most advanced countries in the world fall so far? Tune in for a conversation with Dr. Stu Fischbein, OBGYN - about his 25 + years of tending to births and his move away from traditional hospital births to being a proponent of home births and the work of midwives which he shares through his podcast and Instagram stories, Birthing Instincts.

