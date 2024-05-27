© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Childbirth in the US

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published May 27, 2024 at 3:10 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

 The US ranked 54th in infant and maternal mortality out of 227 measured countries and territories at a predicted rate of 5.12 deaths per 1,000 births. How did one of the most advanced countries in the world fall so far? Tune in for a conversation with Dr. Stu Fischbein, OBGYN  - about his 25 + years of tending to births and his move away from traditional hospital births to being a proponent of home births and the work of midwives which he shares through his podcast and Instagram stories, Birthing Instincts. 

Listen on KCBX Tuesdays from 2-3pm.

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
