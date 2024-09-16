Loneliness Prevention is the Key to Mental Health

Tune in for a conversation with Psychotherapist, author, and speaker Lynn Lyons about her 30 plus years of private practice specializing in treating anxiety disorders in adults and children. Her most recent book, The Anxiety Audit, looks at 7 different ways that anxiety and worry weave their ways into our family, our friends, our jobs and provides actionable steps to reverse the cycle and reclaim our emotional well-being. It's time to re-assess how the helping professions address mental health and the impact of loneliness on our quality of life.

Hear the conversation Tuesday from 2-3pm on KCBX