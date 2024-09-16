© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Loneliness Prevention is the Key to Mental Health

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published September 16, 2024 at 9:01 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Tune in for a conversation with Psychotherapist, author, and speaker Lynn Lyons about her 30 plus years of private practice specializing in treating anxiety disorders in adults and children. Her most recent book, The Anxiety Audit, looks at 7 different ways that anxiety and worry weave their ways into our family, our friends, our jobs and provides actionable steps to reverse the cycle and reclaim our emotional well-being. It's time to re-assess how the helping professions address mental health and the impact of loneliness on our quality of life.

Hear the conversation Tuesday from 2-3pm on KCBX

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Stay Connected
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett