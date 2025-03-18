Addressing Nature Deficit Disorder with Richard Louv

Tune in for a conversation with Richard Louv - journalist and author of ten books, including Our Wild Calling; How connecting with Animals Can Transform Our Lives - And Save Theirs - and his highly regarded Last Child in the Woods; Saving Our Children from Nature Deficit Disorder. He helped launch an international movement to connect children, families and communities to nature. He is co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Children & Nature Network, an organization helping build the movement.

