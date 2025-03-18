© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Addressing Nature Deficit Disorder with Richard Louv

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published March 18, 2025 at 11:33 AM PDT
Tune in for a conversation with Richard Louv - journalist and author of ten books, including Our Wild Calling; How connecting with Animals Can Transform Our Lives - And Save Theirs - and his highly regarded Last Child in the Woods; Saving Our Children from Nature Deficit Disorder. He helped launch an international movement to connect children, families and communities to nature. He is co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Children & Nature Network, an organization helping build the movement.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
