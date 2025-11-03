© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

A spiritual evolution alongside the AI revolution?

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published November 3, 2025 at 2:08 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Tune in for a conversation about the future with Ara Castello, community organizer, leadership coach, artist and activist in creating her connection to the living world, about what it feels like to be a young person looking at the future they are growing in to. The issues that are most pressing may not be the same issues for each generation. Are we moving toward a spiritual evolution alongside the AI revolution?

Tuesday at 2 live with your phone calls on KCBX.

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Stay Connected
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett