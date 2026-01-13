© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Best of: Michele Weiner-Davis, LCSW on Divorce Busting

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:22 AM PST
Tune in for a "best of" conversation with Michele Weiner-Davis, LCSW, author and relationship expert with over 30 years of experience bringing couples back from the brink of divorce through her powerful Divorce Busting program. Along with a successful private practice, training other clinicians and speaking worldwide; Michele has written numerous book including her seminal work Divorce Busting and her most recent - Healing from Infidelity.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
