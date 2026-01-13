Best of: Michele Weiner-Davis, LCSW on Divorce Busting

Tune in for a "best of" conversation with Michele Weiner-Davis, LCSW, author and relationship expert with over 30 years of experience bringing couples back from the brink of divorce through her powerful Divorce Busting program. Along with a successful private practice, training other clinicians and speaking worldwide; Michele has written numerous book including her seminal work Divorce Busting and her most recent - Healing from Infidelity.

