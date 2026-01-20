Best of with Miko Marks and Chuck Prophet

© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:17 AM PST
This week its two conversations from backstage at Live Oak Music Festival 2025 with Miko Marks and Chuck Prophet - as we look forward to the next big weekend June 19-21st. Miko Marks brings her heart, soul and life experience to her country music inspired Americana/Gospel/Soul sound - and shared deeply about her return to performing after a 20 year hiatus. Chuck Prophet started in the 1980's punk scene and has covered many different musical styles throughout his decades writing, performing and producing. His current Cumbia fusion project is highlighted on his latest album; Wake the Dead.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
