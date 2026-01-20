Best of with Miko Marks and Chuck Prophet

This week its two conversations from backstage at Live Oak Music Festival 2025 with Miko Marks and Chuck Prophet - as we look forward to the next big weekend June 19-21st. Miko Marks brings her heart, soul and life experience to her country music inspired Americana/Gospel/Soul sound - and shared deeply about her return to performing after a 20 year hiatus. Chuck Prophet started in the 1980's punk scene and has covered many different musical styles throughout his decades writing, performing and producing. His current Cumbia fusion project is highlighted on his latest album; Wake the Dead.