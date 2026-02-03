How Forgiveness Can Prevent and Heal Estrangement

Tune in for a conversation with Gayle Kirschenbaum, Emmy award winning filmaker, TV producer, writer, speaker and forgiveness coach. Gayle is the creator of several reality shows and has gained acclaim for her film - "Look at us now Mother!" which chronicles her journey to forgive her mother and transform their relationship. In her recently released book - Bullied to Besties: A Daughter's Journey to Forgiveness - Gayle shares a rich account of their decades long journey to healing.

Join the conversation live Tuesday from 2-3pm on KCBX