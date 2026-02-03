© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

How Forgiveness Can Prevent and Heal Estrangement

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published February 3, 2026 at 8:48 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Tune in for a conversation with Gayle Kirschenbaum, Emmy award winning filmaker, TV producer, writer, speaker and forgiveness coach. Gayle is the creator of several reality shows and has gained acclaim for her film - "Look at us now Mother!" which chronicles her journey to forgive her mother and transform their relationship. In her recently released book - Bullied to Besties: A Daughter's Journey to Forgiveness - Gayle shares a rich account of their decades long journey to healing.

Join the conversation live Tuesday from 2-3pm on KCBX

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
