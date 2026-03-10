© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Treating Trauma Through the Mind/Body and Mindfulness Connection

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published March 10, 2026 at 9:42 AM PDT
Tune in for a Conversation with Psychotherapist and trauma specialist, Leslie Bullock about how trauma shows up in life, the mind and the body and the variety of practices available to address the somatic experiences. With over 20 years of experience, Leslie brings together talk therapy, yoga, EMDR, mindfulness and other trauma informed practices to her work with those struggling with depression, anxiety, PTSD, grief and other challenging life transitions.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
