Treating Trauma Through the Mind/Body and Mindfulness Connection

Tune in for a Conversation with Psychotherapist and trauma specialist, Leslie Bullock about how trauma shows up in life, the mind and the body and the variety of practices available to address the somatic experiences. With over 20 years of experience, Leslie brings together talk therapy, yoga, EMDR, mindfulness and other trauma informed practices to her work with those struggling with depression, anxiety, PTSD, grief and other challenging life transitions.

Listen and participate with your calls live Tuesdays from 2-3pm on KCBX