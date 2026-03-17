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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Best of: Thriving in spite of serious mental conditions

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:17 AM PDT
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This week its a best of presentation-History provides examples of artists, writers, and visionaries (such as Dr. Martin Luther King) who have pursued their full potential despite addiction, depression, eating disorders and other serious conditions. In this week's Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, host Elizabeth Barrett is joined by psychiatrist Meg Chisolm. The two about Chisolm's work helping patients to manage their illnesses and flourish in their lives. After decades of clinical work and teaching at Johns Hopkins University's School of Medicine, Dr. Chisolm has written a guidebook for patients and their family members called From Survive to Thrive: Living Your Best Life with Mental Illness.

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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett