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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Earth Day Activism is Alive and Well

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:17 AM PDT
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Tune in for a conversation with Starhawk - activist, author, permaculture designer, educator and prominent voice in the modern earth-based spirituality and ecofeminism movements. Starhawk founded Earth Activist Training in 2001, teaching workshops around the world sharing the practice of permaculture design grounded in spirituality and activism. Starhawk is the author and co-author of 13 books, including The Spiral Dance: A Rebirth of the Ancient Religions of the Great Goddess and her most recent - The Empowerment Manual: A Guide for Collaborative Groups. Her archives are maintained at the Graduate Theological Union library in Berkeley.

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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett