A Professor of Many Passions

Tune is for a conversation with Dr Codie Place, Psychology professor, specializing in Criminology, along with degrees in Criminal Justice, Educational Psychology and Applied Management. Dr. Place also has a deep interest in relationships and intimacy and forming meaningful connections and extensive knowledge in the use of and effect of psychoactive drugs.

These eclectic specialties make Dr. Place's classes a favorite at Cal Poly - we'll see where our conversation takes us.

Listen and participate live Tuesdays from 2-3pm on KCBX.