© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

A Professor of Many Passions

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published June 2, 2026 at 3:53 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Tune is for a conversation with Dr Codie Place, Psychology professor, specializing in Criminology, along with degrees in Criminal Justice, Educational Psychology and Applied Management. Dr. Place also has a deep interest in relationships and intimacy and forming meaningful connections and extensive knowledge in the use of and effect of psychoactive drugs.
These eclectic specialties make Dr. Place's classes a favorite at Cal Poly - we'll see where our conversation takes us.

Listen and participate live Tuesdays from 2-3pm on KCBX.

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Stay Connected
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett