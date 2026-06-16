Summer Music Celebration Begins!

Tune in for a conversation and a few tunes, with Singer/Songwriter Dan Curcio of San Luis Obispo bands Moonshiner Collective and Still Time to kick - off the summer concert series of backstage conversations at Live Oak Music Festival. Dan writes beautiful positive and introspective lyrics about community, family, hope, love, nature - and Cosmic Connection - delivered in his soulful blend of folk, rock and blues.

Listen and participate live Tuesdays from 2-3pm on KCBX