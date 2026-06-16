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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Summer Music Celebration Begins!

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:15 PM PDT
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Tune in for a conversation and a few tunes, with Singer/Songwriter Dan Curcio of San Luis Obispo bands Moonshiner Collective and Still Time to kick - off the summer concert series of backstage conversations at Live Oak Music Festival. Dan writes beautiful positive and introspective lyrics about community, family, hope, love, nature - and Cosmic Connection - delivered in his soulful blend of folk, rock and blues.

Listen and participate live Tuesdays from 2-3pm on KCBX

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett