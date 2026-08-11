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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Backstage Banter with Sam Chase and Emily Nenni

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published August 11, 2026 at 1:00 PM PDT
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Tune in at our new time - 1 p.m. for a conversation with two California born Singer/Songwriters backstage at Live Oak Music Festival. Emily Nenni found her way to Nashville and the honky-tonk sounds of the local bar scene that welcomed her in and encouraged her writing and performing style - which includes inviting everyone up to the dance floor to cut loose. Sam Chase of The Sam Chase and the Untraditional has blended his SF punk rock beginnings with rock 'n roll and some folk music to create a raucous live show led by great storytelling and moments of surprise!

Listen Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. on KCBX.

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett