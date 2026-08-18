A Visit with Jackie Venson

Tune in for a conversation at our new time - Tuesday 1-2 p.m. - with Austin, Texas born and raised, Berklee College of Music graduate and guitar virtuoso, Jackie Venson. Jackie is a great performer and an honest interview with a lot to share straight from her heart. Her music has garnered praise from Guitar World, Forbes Magazine, Rolling Stone, and The Austin American-Statesman who described Venson as "Gary Clark Jr - level talent who speaks boldly through her guitar while entrancing with her gorgeous smoky voice."

Listen Live Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. on KCBX