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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

A Visit with Jackie Venson

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published August 18, 2026 at 12:07 AM PDT
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Tune in for a conversation at our new time - Tuesday 1-2 p.m. - with Austin, Texas born and raised, Berklee College of Music graduate and guitar virtuoso, Jackie Venson. Jackie is a great performer and an honest interview with a lot to share straight from her heart. Her music has garnered praise from Guitar World, Forbes Magazine, Rolling Stone, and The Austin American-Statesman who described Venson as "Gary Clark Jr - level talent who speaks boldly through her guitar while entrancing with her gorgeous smoky voice."

Listen Live Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. on KCBX

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett