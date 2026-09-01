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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Family Estrangement Busting

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published September 1, 2026 at 2:25 PM PDT
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Tune in for a conversation with clinician and author of the marriage saving and Best-Selling Divorce Busting,  Michele Weiner-Davis about the current epidemic of families being torn apart by estrangement that is often encouraged and supported by mental health professionals, who may not ever meet the people they are recommending be cut-off from contact. How is this trend impacting our collective well-being and what can be done to improve the quality of our most important connections and support systems?

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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett