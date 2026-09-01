Family Estrangement Busting

Tune in for a conversation with clinician and author of the marriage saving and Best-Selling Divorce Busting, Michele Weiner-Davis about the current epidemic of families being torn apart by estrangement that is often encouraged and supported by mental health professionals, who may not ever meet the people they are recommending be cut-off from contact. How is this trend impacting our collective well-being and what can be done to improve the quality of our most important connections and support systems?

Listen Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. on KCBX

