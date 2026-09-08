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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

The Grief of Good-Byes

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published September 8, 2026 at 2:55 PM PDT
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Tune in for a conversation about the personal, private and public ways that we respond to grief. It seems that we are in times of mourning, more than ever before. Although the inevitability of loss is universal, the experience of losing someone or something dear is unique to each of us. Let's talk about the many different stages and emotions of forever good-byes. And how we can remember those who have touched out lives in meaningful ways.

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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett