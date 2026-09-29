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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Service as the Antidote for Despair

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:26 PM PDT
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Tune in for a A Conversation with Kristen Bennett, CEO of Service Year Alliance about their mission to make a year of paid, voluntary domestic service an expectation and opportunity for young Americans and why this opportunity to serve is even more critical today than ever before. Parents, grandparents, neighbors and community leaders encouraging our young people to take a year of service is key to success and a powerful way to shore up the mental health and well-being, AND professional skills for the next generation.

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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett