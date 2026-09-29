Service as the Antidote for Despair

Tune in for a A Conversation with Kristen Bennett, CEO of Service Year Alliance about their mission to make a year of paid, voluntary domestic service an expectation and opportunity for young Americans and why this opportunity to serve is even more critical today than ever before. Parents, grandparents, neighbors and community leaders encouraging our young people to take a year of service is key to success and a powerful way to shore up the mental health and well-being, AND professional skills for the next generation.

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