The New French Hospital

French Hospital Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone — its 75th anniversary. When the hospital was founded in 1946, the goal was to create a “mini Mayo Clinic” on the Central Coast. Today, as the community continues to grow, French Hospital remains committed to being at the forefront of health care and pledges to care for the community, well into the future.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with French Hospital Medical Center, Alan Iftiniuk, President & CEO of French Hospital Medical Center, Anita Robinson, Chair of French Hospital Medical Center Community Board, and Tom Lebens, Chair of French Hospital Medical Center Foundation Board. We will celebrate this major milestone with French Hospital Medical Center, talk about its past, and discuss their plans to build a hospital of the future.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 11/18/21

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.