A crisis in foster care

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the ability to recruit for foster care, creating a crisis in the availability of homes for youth in need. Currently there are close to 400 foster youth in care in our community at any given time.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests from the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Social Services, Child Welfare Program Manager, Roxi Selck, and Mark Haas, Division Manager, as well as the Cooper Family. They will discuss the urgent need for community assistance to help these youth, experiences with fostering, and types of opportunities available.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 12/9/21

