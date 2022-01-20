Coming together to fight serious mental illness

The Andrew Holland Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness San Luis Obispo (NAMISLO) have joined forces in order to better serve those with serious mental illness. Under the title of NAMISLO the newly merged organization will continue to welcome all who are trying to understand or live with the mental illness of a relative, a friend, or themselves. All who wish to support better treatment and a better life for the mentally ill.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests from the newly merged organizations, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, San Luis Obispo (NAMISLO), and the Andrew Holland Foundation. They will discuss how the newly merged organization will continue to advocate for and support the over 11,000 San Luis Obispo County residents with serious mental illness.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 1/20/22

