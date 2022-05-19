Organizing family councils in long-term care facilities

What are Family Councils? Family Councils are not merely “gripe” sessions. While the primary purpose of a family council is for families, as a group, to influence the quality of care for the residents, they also offer a forum to enhance communications with the facility staff and offer peer support for the relatives and friends of residents.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Linda Beck, Staff Ombudsman with the Long Term Care Ombudsman Services of San Luis Obispo County, Kathryn Cherkas, Director of Care & Support with the Alzheimer's Association, and Jenny Molinar, Geriatric Care Manager with Guided Aging. They will discuss their work to establish Family Councils for family and friends of long-term care residents.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 5/19/22

