Central Coast Voices

Celebrating performing arts on Central Coast

Published July 21, 2022 at 8:32 AM PDT
The performing arts have long been a valued and celebrated aspect of Central Coast culture, where world class venues offer local programs aimed at enriching the cultural lives of residents and visitors alike.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Molly B. Clark, Director, Cal Poly Arts, and Caitlin O’Hara, Director of Public Lectures & Special Initiatives, UCSB Arts & Lectures. They will discuss the cultural, intellectual, economic opportunities these performing arts venues offer the Central Coast.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 7/21/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
