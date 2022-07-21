Celebrating performing arts on Central Coast

The performing arts have long been a valued and celebrated aspect of Central Coast culture, where world class venues offer local programs aimed at enriching the cultural lives of residents and visitors alike.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Molly B. Clark, Director, Cal Poly Arts, and Caitlin O’Hara, Director of Public Lectures & Special Initiatives, UCSB Arts & Lectures. They will discuss the cultural, intellectual, economic opportunities these performing arts venues offer the Central Coast.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 7/21/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.