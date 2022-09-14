© 2022 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

24th Annual Open Studios Art Tour

Published September 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM PDT
The San Luis Obispo County Open Studios Art Tour is a program of the San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Arts Council. The event, free to the public, takes place over two weekends in October each year and is when fine artists and crafters open their studios to showcase their art and share their processes.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council, Allen Root, Board president, and Jordan Chestnut, Program Manager. They will discuss the work and benefits of the SLO County Arts Council, the upcoming Open Studios Art Tour, and expanded event offerings in this, its 24th year.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 9/15/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
