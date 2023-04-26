© 2023 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

A new stage

By Fred Munroe
Published April 26, 2023 at 8:55 PM PDT
The San Luis Obispo (SLO) Little Theatre was created in the summer of 1947 by a small group of people who wanted to “put on a show.” With an incredible history as a nonprofit, the community theatre ran for more than 70 years, held over 900 plays, has had hundreds of board members, and benefited from thousands of volunteers. It was with a natural evolution that in the late 2010s, the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLOREP) was born from this foundation with a mission to strengthen theatre’s cultural influence and enrich the Central Coast by producing professional theatre, nurturing artists and providing theatre education for children and adults.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLOREP), Kevin Harris, Managing Artistic Director, Patty Thayer, Development & Capital Campaign Director, and Ellie Washington, Vice President of the SLOREP board. They will discuss the history of the SLOREP, their many events, programs, and educational opportunities, and plan to build a new state-of-the-art professional performing arts facility in downtown San Luis Obispo.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 4/27/2023

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
