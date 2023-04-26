A new stage

The San Luis Obispo (SLO) Little Theatre was created in the summer of 1947 by a small group of people who wanted to “put on a show.” With an incredible history as a nonprofit, the community theatre ran for more than 70 years, held over 900 plays, has had hundreds of board members, and benefited from thousands of volunteers. It was with a natural evolution that in the late 2010s, the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLOREP) was born from this foundation with a mission to strengthen theatre’s cultural influence and enrich the Central Coast by producing professional theatre, nurturing artists and providing theatre education for children and adults.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLOREP), Kevin Harris, Managing Artistic Director, Patty Thayer, Development & Capital Campaign Director, and Ellie Washington, Vice President of the SLOREP board. They will discuss the history of the SLOREP, their many events, programs, and educational opportunities, and plan to build a new state-of-the-art professional performing arts facility in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Broadcast date: 4/27/2023

